KATANOATA! KATANOATA-cafe attendant at ELMA

One attendant needed at ELMA CAFE.

Candidate must have the following:

Qualificaton:at least form 5 certificate with a passes in both Maths and English. Certificate in stewardship, cleaning, hospitality is essential.

Age : between 20 to 35 yrs.

Skills : should have good interpersonal skills and fluent in both Kiribati and English spoken language.

Basic cooking skills is preferrable but not essential.Must be honest and committed.

Applications are open from 2nd December 2016 and close on the 10th December 2016.

Applications should be addressed to :

Manager;

ELMA ENTERPRISE,

SUPERMALL BAIRIKI,

TARAWA.

Mobile:73005110/73014840.

