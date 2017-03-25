Katanoata man KPA

by online editor.

KIRIBATI PORTS AUTHORITY

JOB VACANCY

The Kiribati Ports Authority is pleased to invite suitably qualified persons to fill in the vacant positions of; –

i) One Project Manager, Salary Grade 5-4/3 of KPA’s salary scale.

ii) One IT Specialists, Salary Grade 5-4/3 of KPA’s salary scale.

iii) One Legal Officer, Salary Grade 5-4/3 of KPA’s salary scale

Full details of the posts and application procedures are available at KPA’s Office during working hours.

Applications will only be accepted from Friday, 24 March 2017 to end of business on Friday 7th April 2017.

For more information, please contact KPA office on 26972, 26973 or visit our HR department during working hours or email to ttaabuaka@gmail.com or gm@kpa.gov.ki

General Manager, Kiribati Ports Authority

