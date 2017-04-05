You look for a job?

by online editor.

To the general public, there is one vacancy now exist within the Kiribati Updates media in Bairiki.

The post is a reporter/editor in the news room.

Qualification 1 : a form 6 with a minimum of two years working experience in reporting and publishing.

Qualification 2: a certificate or more in journalism.

Qualification 3: must have worked in a well recognised media work place with good command in English..

Salary: attractive and relevant to qualification.

please ring 73005110 or email to <kiribatiupdates123@gmail.com> for more information.

thank you,

from the chief editor

