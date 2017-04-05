You look for a job?

by online editor.
To the general public, there is one vacancy now exist within the Kiribati Updates media in Bairiki.
The post is a reporter/editor in the news room.
Qualification 1 : a form 6 with a minimum of two years working experience in reporting and publishing.
Qualification 2: a certificate or more in journalism.
Qualification 3: must have worked in a well recognised media work place with good command in English..
Salary: attractive and relevant to qualification.
please ring 73005110 or email to <kiribatiupdates123@gmail.com> for more information.
thank you,
from the chief editor
