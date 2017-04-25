PUB approved a reduction in domestic connection fee.

By online editor.

Office of Te Beretitenti

PUB approved a dramatic reduction of a new electricity domestic connection fee policy

BAIRIKI, TARAWA, APRIL 24th 2017——The Government of Kiribati led by His Excellency President Taneti Maamau has again fulfilled its promise under its manifesto to provide affordable access to energy for all after approval of a dramatic reduction of a new electricity domestic connection fee policy.

PUB approved the new policy on 20 April 2017 which will change the current rate used by PUB in its domestic connection fee from $380 to a new rate of just $50.

The new rate of $50 will be implemented by PUB effective from Monday, 24th of April. The new rate is applicable to domestic users only.

The dramatic reduction rate will benefit domestic consumers who cannot afford to pay the high rate to connect their households to PUB’s electricity.

