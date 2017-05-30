Vacancy for Assistant Program Manager

Australian High Commission Kiribati

Are you a well-organised team player who is ready to take on new challenges?

The Australian High Commission is seeking a motivated and capable individual to fill an Assistant Program Manager – Budget, Risk and Data Quality vacancy anticipated in the aid program team.

The successful applicant will be responsible for working within a team to oversee the implementation of Australia’s aid program in Kiribati, operating with a degree of autonomy, while supporting a broader team to meet shared objectives.

To obtain the information pack, visit our website www.kiribati.embassy.gov.au or email AHC.Tarawa@dfat.gov.au. You can also visit the Australian High Commission Annex (opposite St Anne Preschool) between 9.00am and 4.30pm to collect a copy of the information pack.

The information pack comprises a summary of the employment package, the position description, the selection criteria and instructions on how to apply.

Applications close at 4pm on Friday 9 June 2017.

