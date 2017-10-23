Elimination of Children and Women Abuse with the White Ribbon’s day.

Article by Ataniman Tamuera;

Translated by Mataiti bwebwe

It was reported from the MWYSA that there will be two important events, The Elimination of Child and Women Abuse and the White Ribbon’s Day that are going to take place in late November and early December this year, 2017.

Nei Ann Kautu from the MWYSA states to KU reporter Ataniman Tamuera this week 19/10/17 that MWYSA is now under a big commitment to ensure that both the Elimination of Child and Women abuse and the White Ribbon’s Day kick off the launching pad on those days. The celebration for both events will start on the 25/11/2017 and closes on the 10 December 2017. A 16 days events for the elimination of child abuse and the white ribbon day will be the period for men and people to honor and respect those important days.

The committee set up for these events with a proactive plan in mind set out the tentative program in advance and have met several times before everything is final.

Abuse elimination in Kiribati is top priority by this Ministry MWYSA to allow the week long campaign to men especially to stop this act of violence against children and women. It’s time for men, women and children to work together arms in arms to stop the abuse and violence against the minors and women.

Similar to the respect and honor for the Elimination and abuse of children and women by men; the White ribbon Day also count on the same remedy.

Moreover, there are now 27 strong groups on South Tarawa and Kiribati that are for and support of both the Elimination and abuse of children and women and honor the White Ribbon day this year. Ms Ann Kautu from the MWYSA encourages people in Kiribati to continue to respect and support the idea and the theme this year to eliminate and honor the two events for not only 16 days but always.

