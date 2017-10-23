Pacific Mini Games Selection criteria.

Article by Ataniman Tamuera

Translated by Mataiti Bwbewe.

The MWYSA in collaboration with the KNOC this week has now set a selection criteria and draw a clear line and boundary for any elite athlete who is going to compete in this upcoming Mini Games, Port Villa-Vanuatu on 4-5 December, 2017.

A selection criteria is based on the sportsman’s pass to the fitness test, an official says to KU reporter this week 19/10/17. Kiribati team/player whose name is on the list must have pass the fitness test well. Because the competition is tough those who pass the test would find it much easier to compete.

Committee members who are behind the helm of the fitness test are Willie Uan from the sport MWYSA, Henry Bwebweata as a sport rep, Karibataake Katibiri as an athletic rep, Tekabara Raurenti secretary knoc and Hon David Collins current Minister for Education. Kiribati team will compete on the following sports; Archery, Athletics, Beach volleyball. Boxing, Tabletennis and Tennis.

(Visited 23 times, 1 visits today)

Share this on: Facebook

Twitter

More

Email

Google



