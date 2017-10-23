Te Runga for KCY.

By Mataiti Bwebwe/KU reporter.

“You are the future leaders for Kiribati,” stated HE Hon Taneti Maamau in front of KCY students at the National Stadium in Bairiki on 18/10/17 Wednesday morning.

A very big gathering for sport tournament among the three Parish from Abaiang, Teaoraerek and Betio was held today with a long march from the very end of the town Bairiki and into the sport arena rku stadium. HE Hon Taneti Maamau was the guest of honor with some vip government officials, leaders from the three Parish together with Priests and Sisters.

HE Taneti Maamau mentioned in his speech that sport talents is very important to Kiribati elite athletes. For those who choose sports other than education are now encouraged by the Government to pursue that talent in order for them to live a life that is more meaningful in terms of righteousness and more of spiritual in nature. HE Taneti Maamau stressed strongly to the audience that the Government is in great support of the sport to individual and groups and the facility through the Ministry of Women, Youth and Social Affairs.

In addition, HE Taneti Maamau states that his Government focuses on four pillars to achieve the KV20 for the people, these include Wealth, Live in Peace and Harmony, Infrastructure and Good Governance.

He also mentions in his speech that Fish, Land and our People are our main resources. Te Mauri wear is now developing with reference to our designers doing different pattern that can be worn formally here in Kiribati and elsewhere.

HE Taneti Maamau concludes his speech with the rewards our players or sport competitors can earn when they won tournament overseas and around the Pacific. For those winners the following table tally the awards.

Sports Gold Silver Bronze

Olympic $12,000 $8,000 $6,000

World Championship $12,000 $8,000 $6,000

Commonwealth games $6,000 $4,000 $2,000

C’wealth Specific Games $3,000 $2,000 $1,000

Pacific Games $2,000 $1,000 $500

Oceania Championship $2,000 $1,000 $500

HE Hon Beretitenti Taneti Maamau encourages the KCY in their current tournament and the people of Kiribati to work and train hard, compete in the sports they are best with and bring lots of metals back to the country.

The rest of the hour for the KCY sports tournament and program carry on till late in the hot afternoon.

