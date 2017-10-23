The national Conference for the Mormon church at Teaoraereke

The national conference for the Mormon Church.

Story and translated by Mataiti Bwebwe/ku reporter.

This coming Saturday 21/10/17 marks the Conference day for the member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints with more people streams in to the LDS HQ in Teaoraereke.

The Priesthood session begins on Saturday afternoon 3pm to 5pm while the adults’ session opens at 6pm to 8pm in the evening. An Area Seventy from the LDS HQ in New Zealand, Elder Benjamin T. Sinjoux from Tahiti will preside over the conference this weekend.

The Sunday session the next day will starts at 9am to 11am noonday with sustain votes to the advance melckhizedec priesthood and to the high priest group.

The LDS church from the Tarawa Kiribati West Stake invites investigators and all non lds members to join in with the members during the conference over the week end.

