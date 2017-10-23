The second round of national tuc election is coming up.

By Mataiti Bwebwe/KU reporter.

The National election for 14 candidates at TUC last Wednesday 18/10/17 for one Member of Parliament resulted in three candidates waiting for the second round of election as they scored high among the others.

It was reported to Kiribati Updates that the three candidates waiting for the second round are Mr Taoaba Kaiea, Mr Arobati Brecthefeld and Mrs Tabeta Uriam. The counting was conducted at the KNYC Maneaba on that evening ended at midnight and the results was pronounced. The three candidates are now waiting for the second round of election sometimes very soon. The winner is going to replace the outgoing MP Teburoro Tito for TUC and to complete his term in office.

The date of the second round of election will be announced later from the TUC office asap.

