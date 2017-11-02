By online editor

KG and Bnb weather forecast

Assistant Forecast

NL and Phx weather forecast

Assistant Forecast

Advisory – Below Normal Rainfall: Below Normal rainfall persists across the Kiribati islands and this condition is expected to continue in the coming months, hence the public is advised to take this message seriously in their daily usage of fresh water and to manage and use their public rainwater tanks wisely. The public is also encourage to provide their full support, assistance and oversight to any rainwater harvesting projects in their respective villages to allow for maximum use of rainfall from time to time.

Today’s weather forecast issued from Kiribati Meteorological Service at 0400am Wednesday 01st November 2017 and valid from 6am up to 6pm for Northern Line islands and Phoenix group.

Situation: The Inter Tropical Convergence Zone with associated clouds lies northeast of Northern Line Islands.

Northern Line Islands.

Washington Island:

Light to gentle southeasterly winds of 3-10kt.

Slight seas.

Today: Sunny in the morning but few showers expected in the afternoon.

Tonight: Few showers.

Fanning Island:

Light to gentle southeasterly winds of 3-10kt.

Slight seas.

Today: Partly cloudy with brief showers.

Tonight: Few showers.

Christmas Island:

Gentle to moderate southeasterly winds of 8-16kt.

Moderate seas.

Today: Mostly sunny.

Tonight: Mostly fine.

Phoenix Islands:

Moderate northeasterly winds of 11-16kt.

Moderate seas.

Today: Mostly sunny.

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Moon Phase:

Full moon on Saturday 04th November 2017.

Tide predictions

Christmas Island

Lo

Hi

Lo

Time

0850am

0245pm

0854pm

Hght in m

0.12

0.70

0.00

Kanton

Lo

Hi

Lo

Time

1029am

0443pm

1057pm

Hght in m

0.00

1.13

0.00

Kauring – Uarereken Mwaitin te Karau: E teimatoa uarereke bwakan te karau n aban nako Kiribati ao aio are e katautuaki bwa e na kona n reitinako inanon namwakaina aika i mwaaira; ibukin aei ao a butiaki te botanaomata bwa a riai n kamanena raoi te ran ao n kabongaraoi raoi aia tangke n karau n aia kaawa nako. E butiaki naba te botanaoamata bwa a na boutokai, buoki ao n tararauai taian karikirake i aon tangke n karau n aia kaawa nako ibukin kabonganaan bwakan te karau n te tai teuana ma teuana.

Tauan Kanoan te Bong ibukin te bong aei are katauraoaki man Kiribati Met Service n 04:00am Katenibong 01 n Nobembwa 2017 ao ni moa kamanenakina man 6am nakon 6pm ibukin te Aono n Raina meang ao te Aono n Rawaki.

Te Bwai ae e Riki: E mena ngkai te bwariko-nnang ae te ITCZ imeangmainikun te Aono n Raina meang.

Te aono n Raina meang:

Teeraina:

Te ang ae abebete mai maiaki-mainiku ae 3-10kt.

Taari e na raoi.

Taraan te ngaina aio: E na riringa n te man kantaningaki teutana te bururu n karau nakon te bwakantaai.

Taraan te tairiki: E na bururu n karau teutana.

Tabuaeran:

Light to gentle southeasterly winds of 3-10kt.

Slight seas.

Taraan te ngaina aio: E na uananginang teutana ao ni matim n karau.

Taraan te tairiki: E na bururu n karau teutana.

Kiritimati:

Te ang ae matoa tau mai maiaki-mainiku ae 8-16kt.

Taari e na marebu.

Taraan te ngaina aio: E na riringa angiin te tai.

Taraan te tairiki: E na raoi angiin te tai.

Te Aono n Rawaki:

Te ang ae matoa tau mai meang-mainiku ae 11-16kt.

Taari e na marebu.

Taraan te ngaina aio: E na riringa angiin te tai.

Taraan te tairiki: E kantaningaki te uananginang teutana.

Kawain Namwakaina:

Te Tanimainiku n te Kaonobong 04 un Nobembwa 2017.

Te Ora ma te Iabuti

Kiritimati

Ora

Iabuti

Ora

Tai

0850am

0245pm

0854pm

Rietana m

0.12

0.70

0.00

Kanton

Ora

Iabuti

Ora

Tai

1029am

0443pm

1057pm

Rietana m

0.00

1.13

0.00

Assistant Forecaster

Kiribati Met Service

visit us www.met.gov.ki

Now is published online my "aesthetics review" about "Kiribati National Pavilion – Veni…

K

