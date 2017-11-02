kiribati weather forecast

By online editor

KG and Bnb weather forecast.

Tuesday

Assistant Forecast

Advisory – Below Normal Rainfall: Below Normal rainfall persists across the Kiribati islands and this condition is expected to continue in the coming months, hence the public is advised to take this

NL and Phx weather forecast.

Assistant Forecast

Advisory – Below Normal Rainfall: Below Normal rainfall persists across the Kiribati islands and this condition is expected to continue in the coming months, hence the public is advised to take this message seriously in their daily usage of fresh water and to manage and use their public rainwater tanks wisely. The public is also encourage to provide their full support, assistance and oversight to any rainwater harvesting projects in their respective villages to allow for maximum use of rainfall from time to time.

Tonight’s weather forecast issued from Kiribati Meteorological Service at 0400pm Tuesday 31st October 2017 and valid from 6pm up to 6am for the Northern Line islands and Phoenix group.

Situation: The Inter Tropical Convergence Zone with associated clouds lies north of the Northern Line islands.

Northern Line Islands.

Washington Island:

Light to gentle northeasterly to easterly winds of 5-10kt.

Slight seas.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with few showers.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny.

Fanning Island:

Gentle easterly to southeasterly winds of 6-10kt.

Moderate seas.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with few showers early tonight, becoming fine.

Tomorrow: Few showers mostly in the afternoon.

Christmas Island:

Gentle to moderate southeasterly winds of 7-14kt.

Moderate seas.

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy.

Phoenix Islands:

Gentle to moderate northeasterly winds of 7-16kt.

Moderate seas.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with few showers.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny.

Moon Phase:

Full moon on Saturday 04th November 2017.

Tide predictions

Christmas Island

Lo

Hi

Lo

Time

0826pm

0303am

0850am

Hght in m

0.00

0.73

0.12

Kanton

Lo

Hi

Lo

Time

1011pm

0415am

1029am

Hght in m

0.00

1.10

0.00

Kauring – Uarereken Mwaitin te Karau: E teimatoa uarereke bwakan te karau n aban nako Kiribati ao aio are e katautuaki bwa e na kona n reitinako inanon namwakaina aika i mwaaira; ibukin aei ao a butiaki te botanaomata bwa a riai n kamanena raoi te ran ao n kabongaraoi raoi aia tangke n karau n aia kaawa nako. E butiaki naba te botanaoamata bwa a na boutokai, buoki ao n tararauai taian karikirake i aon tangke n karau n aia kaawa nako ibukin kabonganaan bwakan te karau n te tai teuana ma teuana.

Tauan Kanoan te bong ibukin te tairiki aio are katauraoaki man Kiribati Met Service n 0400pm Kauabong 31 n Okitobwa 2017 ao ni moa kamanenakina man 6pm nakon 6am ibukin te Aono n Raina meang ao te Aono n Rawaki.

Te Bwai ae e Riki: E mena ngkai te bwariko-nnang ae te ITCZ imeangin te Aono n Raina Meang.

Te aono n Raina meang:

Teeraina:

Te ang ae abebete mai meang-mainiku nako mainiku ae 5-10kt.

Taari e na raoi.

Taraan te tairiki: E na uananginang teutana ao ni bururu n karau teutana naba.

Taraan ningabong: E na riringa angiin te tai.

Tabuaeran:

Te ang ae abebete mai mainiku nako maiaki-mainiku ae 6-10kt.

Taari e na marebu.

Taraan te tairiki: E na uananginang teutana ao ni bururu n karau teutana naba n te moan tairiki ma e na rikirake n raoi

Taraan ningabong: E na bururu n karau teutana riki n te bwakantaai.

Kiritimati:

Te ang ae matoa tau mai maiaki-mainiku ae 7-14kt.

Taari e na marebu.

Taraan te tairiki: E na uananginang teutana.

Taraan ningabong: E na uananginang teutana naba.

Te Aono n Rawaki:

Te ang ae matoa tau mai meang-mainiku ae 7-16kt.

Taari e na marebu.

Taraan te tairiki: E na uananginang teutana ao ni bururu n karau teutana naba.

Taraan ningabong: E na riringa angiin te tai.

Mwanangan namwakaina:

Te Tanimainiku n te Kaonobong 04 n Nobembwa 2017.

Iabuti ao te Ora

Kiritimati

Ora

Iabuti

Ora

Tai

0826pm

0303am

0850am

Rietana m

0.00

0.73

0.12

Kanton

Ora

Iabuti

Ora

Tai

1011pm

0415am

1029am

Rietana m

0.00

1.10

0.00

—

Assistant Forecaster

Kiribati Met Service

visit us www.met.gov.ki

facebook: Kiribati Meteorological Service

