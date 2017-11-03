Kiribati weather report

by online editor

KG and Bnb weather forecast

5:25 pm

Assistant Forecast

Advisory – Below Normal Rainfall: Below Normal rainfall persists across the Kiribati islands and this condition is expected to continue in the coming months, hence the public is advised to take this

NL and Phx weather forecast

Assistant Forecast

to anita_jimt, anreanro, Arawatau, +57

1 hour agoDetails

Advisory – Below Normal Rainfall: Below Normal rainfall persists across the Kiribati islands and this condition is expected to continue in the coming months, hence the public is advised to take this message seriously in their daily usage of fresh water and to manage and use their public rainwater tanks wisely. The public is also encourage to provide their full support, assistance and oversight to any rainwater harvesting projects in their respective villages to allow for maximum use of rainfall from time to time.

Tonight’s weather forecast issued from Kiribati Meteorological Service at 0400pm Friday 03rd November 2017 and valid from 6pm up to 6am for the Northern Line islands and Phoenix group.

Situation: The Inter Tropical Convergence Zone with associated clouds remains north of the Northern Line islands.

Northern Line Islands.

Washington Island:

Gentle to moderate southeasterly winds of 10-16kt.

Moderate seas.

Tonight: Cloudy periods.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny apart from brief morning showers.

Fanning Island:

Moderate southeasterly winds of 11-16kt.

Moderate seas.

Tonight: Mostly fine.

Tomorrow: Sunny.

Christmas Island:

Moderate southeasterly winds of 12-16kt.

Moderate seas.

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy.

Phoenix Islands:

Moderate southeasterly winds of 13-16kt.

Moderate seas.

Tonight: Mostly fine.

Tomorrow: Sunny.

Moon Phase:

Full moon tomorrow Saturday 04th November 2017.

Tide predictions

Christmas Island

Lo

Hi

Lo

Time

0955pm

0500am

1127am

Hght in m

0.00

0.94

0.06

Kanton

Hi

Lo

Hi

Time

0615pm

1235am

0640am

Hght in m

1.25

0.00

1.16

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Kauring – Uarereken Mwaitin te Karau: E teimatoa uarereke bwakan te karau n aban nako Kiribati ao aio are e katautuaki bwa e na kona n reitinako inanon namwakaina aika i mwaaira; ibukin aei ao a butiaki te botanaomata bwa a riai n kamanena raoi te ran ao n kabongaraoi raoi aia tangke n karau n aia kaawa nako. E butiaki naba te botanaoamata bwa a na boutokai, buoki ao n tararauai taian karikirake i aon tangke n karau n aia kaawa nako ibukin kabonganaan bwakan te karau n te tai teuana ma teuana.

Tauan Kanoan te bong ibukin te tairiki aio are katauraoaki man Kiribati Met Service n 0400pm Kanimabong 3 n Nobembwa 2017 ao ni moa kamanenakina man 6pm nakon 6am ibukin te Aono n Raina meang ao te Aono n Rawaki.

Te Bwai ae e Riki: E teimaoa n mena te bwariko-nnang ae te ITCZ imeangin te Aono n Raina Meang.

Te aono n Raina meang:

Teeraina:

Te ang ae matoa tau mai maiaki-mainiku ae 10-16kt.

Taari e na marebu.

Taraan te tairiki: E na uananginang angiin te tai.

Taraan ningabong: E na riringa angiin te tai ti teutana te matim n te moaningabong.

Tabuaeran:

Te ang ae matoa tau mai maiaki-mainiku ae 11-16kt.

Taari e na marebu.

Taraan te tairiki: E na raoi angiin te tai

Taraan ningabong: E na riringa.

Kiritimati:

Te ang ae matoa tau mai maiaki-mainiku ae 12-16kt.

Taari e na marebu.

Taraan te tairiki: E na uananginang teutana.

Taraan ningabong: E na uananginang teutana naba.

Te Aono n Rawaki:

Te ang ae matoa tau mai maiaki-mainiku ae 13-16kt.

Taari e na marebu.

Taraan te tairiki: E na raoi angiin te tai.

Taraan ningabong: E na riringa.

Mwanangan namwakaina:

Te Tanimainiku ningabong te Kaonobong 04 n Nobembwa 2017.

Iabuti ao te Ora

Kiritimati

Ora

Iabuti

Ora

Tai

0955pm

0500am

1127am

Rietana m

0.00

0.94

0.06

Kanton

Iabuti

Ora

Iabuti

Tai

0615pm

1235am

0640am

Rietana m

1.25

0.00

1.16

—

Assistant Forecaster

Kiribati Met Service

visit us www.met.gov.ki

Virus-free. www.avast.com

Reply

Reply all

Forward

Scout Leaders and Commissioners Weekly Meeting Thursday 02 Nov 2017, at Scout Office in…

8:28 am

Amon, Martin, me (6)

Hi Thanks and noted received and let all team meet there. Ni sa moce. Mataiti Training c On Friday, November 3, 2017, Amon Timan <amon.timan@gmail.com> wrote: dear Mataiti and All Scout Leaders

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)

Share this on: Facebook

Twitter

More

Email

Google



