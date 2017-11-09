Kiribati weather farecast

KG and Bnb weather forecast Inbox x Assistant Forecast 10:05 PM (23 hours ago) to anreanro , ateikake , baaine.neeti , dom , eritaia.tauro , JoEs , Junior , kab.atanraoi , staff , marine.officer , John , Tioti , Nuntaake.Tokam. , Nukate , Police , riennang.ioane , ruta.dojin , Saitofi , Naare , Takirua , Taoby , Tiuti , Tekotaremn , Tikaua , tekaai.mikaere Advisory – Below Normal Rainfall: Below Normal rainfall persists across the Kiribati islands and this condition is expected to continue in the coming months, hence the public is advised to take this message seriously in their daily usage of fresh water and to manage and use their public rainwater tanks wisely. The public is also encourage to provide their full support, assistance and oversight to any rainwater harvesting projects in their respective villages to allow for maximum use of rainfall from time to time. Tonight’s weather forecast issued from Kiribati Meteorological Service at 0500pm Thursday 09th November 2017 and valid from 6pm up to 6am for Kiribati group and Banaba Island. Situation: The Inter Tropical Convergence Zone remains north of Kiribati group. Kiribati group:

Northern Islands:

Gentle to moderate southeasterly winds of 8-16kt fresh at times of 17kt.

Moderate seas.

Tonight: Fine apart from brief showers about Butaritari elsewhere mostly fine. Tomorrow: Few showers in the afternoon about Butaritari elsewhere mostly sunny. Tarawa:

Gentle to moderate southeasterly winds of 9-16kt fresh at times of 17kt.

Moderate seas.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Southern Islands:

Gentle to moderate easterly winds of 8-16kt fresh at times of 17kt.

Moderate seas.

Tonight: Mostly fine.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Banaba Island:

Gentle to moderate easterly winds of 6-13kt. Moderate seas.

Tonight: Cloudy becoming clear later tonight.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Moon Phase:

Last quarter on Saturday 11th November 2017. Tide Predictions: High and Low Tides: Hi Lo Hi Time 0818pm 0304am 0918am Height(M) 2.36 1.19 2.00 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Kauring – Uarereken Mwaitin te Karau: E teimatoa uarereke bwakan te karau n aban nako Kiribati ao aio are e katautuaki bwa e na kona n reitinako inanon namwakaina aika i mwaaira; ibukin aei ao a butiaki te botanaomata bwa a riai n kamanena raoi te ran ao n kabongaraoi raoi aia tangke n karau n aia kaawa nako. E butiaki naba te botanaoamata bwa a na boutokai, buoki ao n tararauai taian karikirake i aon tangke n karau n aia kaawa nako ibukin kabonganaan bwakan te karau n te tai teuana ma teuana. Tauan Kanoan te Bong n te tairiki aio are katauraoaki man Kiribati Met Service n 0500pm Kaabong 09th n Nobembwa 2017 ao ni moa kamanenakina man 6pm nakon 6am ibukin te Aono n Kiribati ao Banaba. Te Bwai ae e Riki: E teimatoa n mena te bwariko-nnang ae te ITCZ imeangin te Aono n Kiribati. Ibukin te Aono ni Kiribati:

Te Itera meang:

Te ang ae matoa tau maiaki-mainiku ae 8-16kt ao ni kona n toka nakon 17kt.

Taari e na marebu.

Taraan te tairiki aio: E na raoi ti te matim n karau irarikin Butaritari nikirana ana raoi angiin te tai.

Taraan te ingabong: E na bururu n karau teutana n te bwakantaai rarikin Butaritari nikirana ana riringa angiin te tai. Tarawa:

Te ang ae matoa tau maiaki-mainiku nako mainiku ae 9-16kt ao ni kona n toka nakon 17kt.

Taari e na marebu. Taraan te tairiki aio: E na uananginang teutana.

Taraan te ingabong: E na riringa angiin te tai. Te Itera maiaki:

Te ang ae matoa tau mai mainiku ae 8-15kt ao ni kona n toka nakon 17kt.

Taari e na marebu.

Taraan te tairiki aio: E na raoi angiin te tai.

Taraan te ingabong: E na riringa angiin te tai. Ibukin Banaba:

Te ang ae matoa tau mai mainiku ae 6-13kt.

Taari e na marebu.

Taraan te tairiki aio: E na uananginang ma ena rikirake n itiaki rimwi n tairiki.

Taraan te ingabong: E na riringa angiin te tai. Kawain Namwakaina:

