Kiribati weather farecast

KG and Bnb weather forecast
Advisory – Below Normal Rainfall: Below Normal rainfall persists across the Kiribati islands and this condition is expected to continue in the coming months, hence the public is advised to take this message seriously in their daily usage of fresh water and to manage and use their public rainwater tanks wisely. The public is also encourage to provide their full support, assistance and oversight to any rainwater harvesting projects in their respective villages to allow for maximum use of rainfall from time to time.
Tonight’s weather forecast issued from Kiribati Meteorological Service at 0500pm Thursday 09th November 2017 and valid from 6pm up to 6am for Kiribati group and Banaba Island.
Situation: The Inter Tropical Convergence Zone remains north of Kiribati group.
Kiribati group:
Tomorrow: Few showers in the afternoon about Butaritari elsewhere mostly sunny.
Tarawa:
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny.
Southern Islands:
Banaba Island:
Moderate seas.
Moon Phase:
Tide Predictions: High and Low Tides:
Kauring – Uarereken Mwaitin te Karau: E teimatoa uarereke bwakan te karau n aban nako Kiribati ao aio are e katautuaki bwa e na kona n reitinako inanon namwakaina aika i mwaaira; ibukin aei ao a butiaki te botanaomata bwa a riai n kamanena raoi te ran ao n kabongaraoi raoi aia tangke n karau n aia kaawa nako. E butiaki naba te botanaoamata bwa a na boutokai, buoki ao n tararauai taian karikirake i aon tangke n karau n aia kaawa nako ibukin kabonganaan bwakan te karau n te tai teuana ma teuana.
Tauan Kanoan te Bong n te tairiki aio are katauraoaki man Kiribati Met Service n 0500pm Kaabong 09th n Nobembwa 2017 ao ni moa kamanenakina man 6pm nakon 6am ibukin te Aono n Kiribati ao Banaba.
Te Bwai ae e Riki: E teimatoa n mena te bwariko-nnang ae te ITCZ imeangin te Aono n Kiribati.
Ibukin te Aono ni Kiribati:
Tarawa:
Taraan te tairiki aio: E na uananginang teutana.
Te Itera maiaki:
Ibukin Banaba:
Kawain Namwakaina:
Katautauan te ore ma te iabuti:
Kiribati weather farecast
