Kiribati Weather forecast

Advisory – Below Normal Rainfall: Below Normal rainfall persists across the Kiribati islands and this condition is expected to continue in the coming months, hence the public is advised to take this message seriously in their daily usage of fresh water and to manage and use their public rainwater tanks wisely. The public is also encourage to provide their full support, assistance and oversight to any rainwater harvesting projects in their respective villages to allow for maximum use of rainfall from time to time.

Swell – Advisory#9:

A swell advisory remains in force for the Northern Line Islands and Phoenix group and

Gusty winds Advisory #1:

Gusty winds advisory is now in force over the Phoenix group and the Northern Line Islands especially Washington and Fanning islands.

The public is advised to take precautionary measures to minimise possible impacts.

Tonight’s weather forecast issued from Kiribati Meteorological Service at 0400pm Thursday 09th November 2017 and valid from 6pm up to 6am for the Northern Line islands and Phoenix group.

Situation: The Inter Tropical Convergence Zone with associated clouds remains north of the Northern Line islands and extends to the north of Kiribati group.

Northern Line Islands.

Washington Island:

Moderate to fresh southeasterly winds of 13-21kt.

Moderate to rough seas.

Tonight: Cloudy with few showers.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with few showers.

Fanning Island:

Moderate to fresh southeasterly winds of 15-21kt.

Moderate to rough seas.

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy.

Christmas Island:

Moderate to fresh southeasterly winds of 12-19kt.

Moderate to rough seas.

Tonight: Mostly fine.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny.

Phoenix Islands:

Moderate to fresh easterly winds of 13-19kt.

Moderate to rough seas.

Tonight: Mostly fine.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny.

Moon Phase:

Last quarter on Saturday 11th November 2017.

Tide predictions

Christmas Island

Hi Lo Hi Time 1041pm 0251am 1031pm Hght in m 0.46 0.15 0.82

Kanton

Lo Hi Lo Time 0600pm 1215am 0642am Hght in m 0.00 1.13 0.00

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Kauring – Uarereken Mwaitin te Karau: E teimatoa uarereke bwakan te karau n aban nako Kiribati ao aio are e katautuaki bwa e na kona n reitinako inanon namwakaina aika i mwaaira; ibukin aei ao a butiaki te botanaomata bwa a riai n kamanena raoi te ran ao n kabongaraoi raoi aia tangke n karau n aia kaawa nako. E butiaki naba te botanaoamata bwa a na boutokai, buoki ao n tararauai taian karikirake i aon tangke n karau n aia kaawa nako ibukin kabonganaan bwakan te karau n te tai teuana ma teuana.

Utin Naao – Kauring #9:

E bon teimatoa te kauring iaon utin naao ibukin te Aono-n-Raina Meang ao te Aono Rawaki ao

Karematoan te ang Kauring #1:

Iai ngkai te kauring iaon karematoan te ang ibukin te Aono n Rawaki ao te Aono n Raina meang riki Teraina ma Tabuaeran.

A kauringaki kaain aono aikai bwa a riai n tatauraoi n taobarai kanganga ake a na kona n rootaki iai.

Tauan Kanoan te bong ibukin te tairiki aio are katauraoaki man Kiribati Met Service n 0400pm Kaabong 09 n Nobembwa 2017 ao ni moa kamanenakina man 6pm nakon 6am ibukin te Aono n Raina meang ao te Aono n Rawaki.

Te Bwai ae e Riki: E teimaoa n mena te bwariko-nnang ae te ITCZ imeangin te Aono n Raina Meang ao n reitinako meangin te Aono n Kiribati.

Te aono n Raina meang:

Teeraina:

Te ang ae matoa tau ao n toka mai maiaki-mainiku ae 13-21kt.

Taari e na marebu man buaka.

Taraan te tairiki: E uananginang ao ni bururu n karau teutana.

Taraan ningabong: E uananginang ao ni bururu n karau teutana naba.

Tabuaeran:

Te ang ae matoa tau ao n toka mai maiaki-mainiku ae 15-21kt.

Taari e na marebu man buaka.

Taraan te tairiki: E na uananginang teutana.

Taraan ningabong: E na uananginang teutana naba.

Kiritimati:

Te ang ae matoa tau ao n toka mai maiaki-mainiku ae 12-19kt.

Taari e na marebu man buaka.

Taraan te tairiki: E na raoi angiin te tai.

Taraan ningabong: E na riringa angiin te tai.

Te Aono n Rawaki:

Te ang ae matoa tau ao n toka mai mainiku ae 13-19kt.

Taari e na marebu man buaka.

Taraan te tairiki: E na raoi angiin te tai.

Taraan ningabong: E na riringa angiin te tai.

Mwanangan namwakaina:

Te Itibong inano n te Kaonobong 11 n Nobembwa 2017.

Iabuti ao te Ora

Kiritimati

Iabuti Ora Iabut Tai 1041pm 0251am 1031pm Rietana m 0.46 0.15 0.82

Kanton

Ora Iabuti Ora Tai 0600pm 1215am 0642am Rietana m 0.00 1.13 0.00

