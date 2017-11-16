by online editor

Press Release

For Immediate Release

H.E sets the tone for his country in the face of Climate Change

BONN, GERMANY, NOV 16TH 2017………President Taneti Maamau of the Republic of Kiribati set out the tone and an ambitious agenda for his country and declared a very different story about his country’s situation in the face of climate change, telling the world leaders at the high level segment of COP23 on Wednesday the world could not afford to wait.

Stood proudly in his ‘Mauri Wear’ dressing with his necktie locally made from pandanus leaves, President Maamau addressed COP23 the world had gone past debates and called on the global family to demonstrate the commitments they made in Paris in 2015.

President Maamau reiterated many countries like Kiribati continued to witness the many detrimental impacts of Climate Change and actions with impact should be the critical task of COP23.

“I want to make it very clear at the outset that my Government has decided to put aside the misleading and pessimistic scenario of a sinking/deserted nation, and has replaced it with a bold scenario filled with great faith in the Mighty Hand, that made our islands, coupled with our people’s unwavering love for their home land, and great determination to fight and/or adapt to climate change, with the help and support of our international partners and the entire world community,” President Maamau said.

“My Government is calling on this Conference, to recognize the significance of this new policy as a platform for the Kiribati Government’s ambitious 20 year plan or KV20, to build and develop the nation in the face of climate change – that focuses on harnessing our resources on fisheries and tourism.”

He said the continued conversation and predictions for Kiribati to sink in future were not only de-empowering but also contradictory to our current efforts to build our islands and transformed the lives of our people into a resilient, wealthy, healthy, and secured nation in line with our KV20.

“We all know that climate change is not only about science, but more importantly, it is about the people, in terms of their social values, ethics and morals. In His inspiring message, His Holiness, Pope Francis reminded Pacific Leaders, and us all, of our shared responsibility, to take good care of Mother earth, to keep her safe, and to make sure that we leave behind the same kind of shared home, or even a better one, for our children and those who come after us,” He said.

President Maamau said Kiribati was also committed to integrate the principles of good governance to ensure transparency, efficient and accountable use of these resources, for the effective adaptation interventions and tangible results.

“As a “big atoll ocean state”, the oceans play a critical part in sustainable development, and in our daily lives, and I strongly join a call for oceans to form an integral part of the UNFCCC process” he said.

All 195 countries made their national statements from yesterday and to continue until today in the high level segment of the two-week COP23.

The meeting will come to its end this coming Saturday.

(Visited 7 times, 5 visits today)

Share this on: Facebook

Twitter

More

Email

Google



