Kiribati weather report.

Advisory – Below Normal Rainfall: Below Normal rainfall persists across the Kiribati islands and this condition is expected to continue in the coming months, hence the public is advised to take this message seriously in their daily usage of fresh water and to manage and use their public rainwater tanks wisely. The public is also encourage to provide their full support, assistance and oversight to any rainwater harvesting projects in their respective villages to allow for maximum use of rainfall from time to time.

Swell – Advisory #6:

A swell advisory remains in force over the Northern Line and Phoenix Islands. The public is advised to take precautions to minimize possible impacts.

Tonight’s weather forecast issued from Kiribati Meteorological Service at 0400pm Saturday 18th November 2017 and valid from 6pm up to 6am for the Northern Line islands and Phoenix group.

Situation: The Inter Tropical Convergence Zone with associated clouds remains north of the Northern Line islands.

Northern Line Islands.

Washington Island:

Moderate to fresh southeasterly winds of 11-17kt.

Moderate seas.

Tonight: Cloudy periods.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy.

